BOSTON (CBS) — Carles Gil has been named MLS Player of the Month, a rare feat for a Revolution player.
MLS made the announcement on Thursday, making Gil just the sixth player in Revolution history to be named Player of the Month. He’s the first Rev to win the award since Lee Nguyen earned the honor in 2014.
Gil had five assists in three matches in June, including three in New England’s 3-2 victory over the New York Red Bulls on June 23. That performance came after Gil recorded two assists in the Revs’ 3-2 victory over New York City FC.
A June to remember!
With 5️⃣ assists in 3️⃣ games Carles Gil is the Player of the Month! 👏 pic.twitter.com/moJGgvybI4
— Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 1, 2021
This marked the seventh time that a Revolution player has been named Player of the Month.
Revolution Players To Be Named Player Of The Month
Carles Gil, June 2021
Lee Nguyen, October 2014
Clint Dempsey, April 2005
Taylor Twellman, September 2005
Pat Noonan, October 2003
Taylor Twellman, May 2002
Walter Zenga, September 1997
Gil still leads MLS in assists with 10, twice as many as the next-highest total for any MLS player. In 11 matches this season, Gil has one goal and the 10 assists. In his Revolution career, he has scored 11 goals with 26 assists in 51 regular-season matches. He has two goals and three assists in five playoff matches.
The Revs’ captain, Gil signed a contract extension in May that keeps him in New England through the 2024 season.
Gil and the Revs are back in action on Saturday, when they face the Columbus Crew at 5 p.m ET.