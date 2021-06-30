(MARE) – Yomylianiz, who goes by Yomi, is an energetic girl of Hispanic descent who is looking for a family to adopt her and welcome her into their home! Yomi loves school and works very hard in order to get good grades. She loves playing with her peers and is very engaging and talkative. Yomi has a big imagination, a great sense of humor, and is very expressive! She is very responsible and loves to keep her room and personal space clean and organized. Yomi loves fashion, art, gymnastics, and outdoor activities. She does best with clear limits, clear expectations, and a follow through with consequences. Yomi recently started taking horseback riding lessons and really enjoys them!

Yomi is legally freed for adoption. Her social worker believes she would benefit from a family constellation with at least one female parent, one younger and one older child in the home, or a childless home. Any adoptive family for Yomi would need to be open to monthly in-person visits with her siblings, who all live currently in western MA. Also, Yomi would benefit from a family who will appease her energetic behavior through proper outlets while also setting clear boundaries, limits, and instilling clear communication. There is an open adoption agreement for two visits per year with her birth parents.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.