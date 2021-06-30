PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (CBS) – The owner of a New Hampshire restaurant says the business will close permanently after it did not receive any federal relief in the most recent federal COVID-19 stimulus package.
Owners of The Striker posted the news on Facebook, saying that Saturday will be the final day it will be in business.
"It is with a heavy heart that we are making this post. We did not receive the federal relief grant from this last stimulus package set aside for restaurants. The funds were dispensed before our turn in line," The Striker posted.
The business has been open since 1974.
“We want to thank everyone that has supported The Striker through the pandemic,” the post read. “We want to thank every staff member that has worked so hard to keep this seacoast restaurant alive. We want to thank every musician that has played music for us. We will be open Wednesday through Saturday. Come in one last time and have a good time if you so please. We love you Portsmouth.”