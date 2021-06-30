SCITUATE (CBS) — First responders pulled a man from the water in Scituate after getting reports of a missing swimmer off the Edward Foster Bridge near Scituate Harbor Tuesday afternoon. Scituate Police identified the man Wednesday afternoon as 29-year-old Jhon Michel of Brockton.

The Coast Guard was called after a man, later identified as Michel, was seen jumping off the bridge into the water and did not come up. Michel was found about an hour-and-a-half later and rushed to South Shore Hospital. The Plymouth District Attorney’s Office confirmed the man had drowned.

“It’s like a rip current, so it goes in a circle, and it can just pull you under in seconds,” said Neveah Dwyer, who was on the bridge Tuesday afternoon, as people jumped off the bridge into the water.

“I wouldn’t consider it dangerous,” said Jim Duffy. “Young kids jump off that bridge all the time.”

According to the Scituate Police Department, Michel was employed by a local landscaping company.

At about 2:30 p.m., a pair of landscaping trucks pulled up, and three of the men on board, including Michel, decided to go for a swim.

The incoming tide pulled Michel, and he began to yell for help. The Scituate Fire Department’s Dive Team was practicing nearby and responded immediately.

“It’s an awful start to the summer and I think it’s just going to go on from here,” said Town Administrator Jim Boudreau. He said the strong current and the cold water can pack a double punch. “The water is very cold this time of year. You get hot, you jump in, the cold water hits you, you’re going to cramp up. You’re going to have a problem swimming; it saps your strength in a hurry.”