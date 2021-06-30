BOSTON (CBS) — As heavy storms moved through New England on Wednesday evening, reports rolled in of storm damage across the region.

On Wednesday, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported more than 24,000 power outages across the state. New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management reports more than 25,000 power outages across the state.

In Lexington, there were reports of a lightning strike on Turning Mile Road.

Multiple calls for service ongoing including a lightning strike on Turning Mil Rd. All residents are urged to use caution as the storm passes. @TownOfLexMA @THE_PFFM @7News @boston25 @wbz pic.twitter.com/ucUNpkxdXB — Lexington FF's L1491 (@LexFire_L1491) June 30, 2021

In Merrimac, the fire department asked residents to stay off the roads, to make cleanup easier. In Holliston, firefighters battled a house fire on Hanlon Road after the house was hit by lightning.

Ladder 1, Engines 2 & 4 on scene at structure fire Hanlon Rd. Lightning strike to detached workshop. pic.twitter.com/ZbxfHXMKWL — Holliston Fire (@HollistonFD) June 30, 2021

Meanwhile, trees came down across the region, including in Rindge, New Hampshire, and Jaffrey, New Hampshire, and Dracut.

Even Route 1 saw storm damage. Route 1 northbound and southbound was closed by the Lynnfield tunnel due to flooding.

And then came the rainbow.