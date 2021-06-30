WEATHER ALERT:Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For End Of Heat Wave
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — As heavy storms moved through New England on Wednesday evening, reports rolled in of storm damage across the region.

On Wednesday, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported more than 24,000 power outages across the state. New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management reports more than 25,000 power outages across the state.

In Lexington, there were reports of a lightning strike on Turning Mile Road.

In Merrimac, the fire department asked residents to stay off the roads, to make cleanup easier. In Holliston, firefighters battled a house fire on Hanlon Road after the house was hit by lightning.

Meanwhile, trees came down across the region, including in Rindge, New Hampshire, and Jaffrey, New Hampshire, and Dracut.

Storm damage in Jaffrey, N.H. (Photo credit: Zack Cole)

Pearly Lake in Rindge, New Hampshire. (Courtesy photo)

Wednesday’s storms brought a tree down in Dracut. (Photo credit: Shawn Kelley)

Even Route 1 saw storm damage. Route 1 northbound and southbound was closed by the Lynnfield tunnel due to flooding.

During Wednesday’s storms, a tree fell on Route 1. (Photo credit: Cheryl Fiandaca, WBZ-TV)

And then came the rainbow.

A rainbow Wednesday evening at Fenway Park. (Photo Credit: Boston Red Sox)

