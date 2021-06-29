BOSTON (CBS) — As far as rookies go, and as far as OTAs and minicamps go, quarterback Mac Jones had a strong debut spring on the practice field for the Patriots.

Considering he was the No. 15 overall pick in the draft, coming off an undefeated national championship season with Alabama, one would expect that to be the case. Still, the transition to the NFL can be difficult, and it seems as though Jones took some positive first steps.

So much so, in fact, that he’s earned at least one ringing endorsement from a teammate.

“Mac sees the game the way [offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels] sees it,” an offensive teammate told NFL Network’s Mike Giardi.

Also, stay for the report on Mac Jones vs. Cam Newton. pic.twitter.com/43hLhmtK4w — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) June 28, 2021

Now, that might not necessarily mean anything as far as the 2021 season is concerned. Jones has quite a bit to learn, and he also needs some time to physically prepare his body for the NFL. Expecting rapid development in either department would perhaps be unwise. All signs still point to Cam Newton starting the 2021 season under center for the Patriots.

But in terms of a long-term fit in the New England offense, the early indications are certainly positive that the Patriots seem to have found a proper match in Mac Jones.