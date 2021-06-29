Stephon Gilmore Tweets Interesting Reaction To List Of Highest-Paid Defensive Backs In NFLAnother day has come and gone without a resolution for Stephon Gilmore's contract dispute with the Patriots. Is the veteran cornerback getting a little impatient?

Glenn Ordway Announces Retirement From Boston Sports Talk RadioGlenn Ordway, a legend of Boston sports talk radio, is retiring from the day-to-day side of business.

Here's One Strong Vote Of Confidence For Mac Jones From Patriots TeammateAs far as rookies go, and as far as OTAs and minicamps go, quarterback Mac Jones had a strong debut spring on the practice field for the Patriots.

Why Ime Udoka's Message To Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown Feels Extra Important Right Now"My message to them would be 'why wait?' The talent is there, the work ethic is there, the chance to be a better leader and more vocal at times, but don't wait for anything. Go out and take it now."

Alex Cora Wants Everyone To Appreciate Hunter Renfroe: 'He's Been Huge For Us'Nights like Monday highlight the kind of steady impact Hunter Renfroe has made for the first-place Boston Red Sox.