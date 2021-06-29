WEATHER ALERT:Heat Advisory Issued For Boston Area As Feel-Like Temperatures Soar Above 100
By CBSBoston.com Staff
FRAMINGHAM (CBS) – Police are looking for information about two dogs found abandoned at Brophy Elementary School in Framingham on Tuesday morning.

Police are looking for information about these two dogs, which were found at Brophy Elementary School in Framingham. (WBZ-TV)

According to police, the dogs were left in “filthy” crates. Good Samaritans found the dogs and reported them to the police. One of the dogs seems to be a Shiba Inu mid and the other looks like a Pomeranian mix. The dogs were taken to Animal Control where, police said, they are “resting comfortably.”

It is illegal to abandon an animal in Massachusetts. Owners who cannot care for an animal should contact animal control or a local shelter. Anyone who has information about the dogs is asked to call Animal Control at 508-532-5870.

