CHELSEA (CBS) – A car that took off from a State Police traffic stop ended up in a chaotic crash in Chelsea early Tuesday morning. It happened at the intersection of Williams and Chestnut streets around 1 a.m.
Chelsea Police said a car pulled away from a traffic stop and then collided with another car at the intersection. The impact took out a traffic light and damaged the front of Bridge Liquors.
“I can’t believe this. I’m broken hearted about this,” said one man who lives in the neighborhood.
A store employee came to assess the damage and realized he couldn't even get inside due to the damage.
The driver, 22-year-old David Cheek from Boston, was arrested and taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for injuries he sustained in the crash.
He will be charged with motor vehicle lights violation, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, fail to stop for police, reckless operation of motor vehicle, possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition with FID card, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, and improper storage of a large-capacity firearm.
Police said a woman in Cheek's car ran away from the scene.
Two people in the other vehicle were taken to Whidden Hospital along with a service dog. They’re being treated for minor injuries.