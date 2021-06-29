STOUGHTON (CBS) — A couple in their 50s was killed Monday night when the motorcycle they were on collided with a car on Route 138 in Stoughton. The Norfolk County District Attorney’s office identified them as Al Pedro, 50, and Aldina Pedro, 51, both of Stoughton.
The crash involving the Harley-Davidson and a Toyota Corolla happened at about 8:30 p.m. near 1317 Washington Street. The motorcycle was traveling northbound while the car was going southbound.READ MORE: Car Takes Off From Traffic Stop, Ends Up In Crash That Damages Chelsea Store
“Although the crash reconstruction and analysis report is not complete, there were initial indications at the scene are that the collision occurred in the northbound lane,” the DA’s office said. “The Pedros did not survive and were pronounced on scene.”READ MORE: 'Slow Down And Pay Attention': Boston EMS Issues Heat Wave Warning
The Corolla driver is a man in his early 60s, who was taken to a hospital for evaluation. The crash is under investigation and no charges have been filed yet.MORE NEWS: Heat Advisory Issued For Boston Area As Feel-Like Temperatures To Soar Above 100