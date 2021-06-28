WEATHER ALERT:Heat Wave Could Set Records In Boston Area As Dangerous Temperatures Rise
By CBSBoston.com Staff
SHARON (CBS) — A driver will face charges after police said they overcompensated while trying to pass an ambulance and crashed.

“The result was a close call for paramedics and a police officer,” the police department tweeted.

A photo of the crash shows the car perched between the ambulance and higher ground on the side of the road. The back windshield of the car is shattered.

The ambulance does not appear to be damaged.

Sharon Police say a car crashed while trying to pass an ambulance on Monday (Photo Via Sharon Police Twitter)

A negligent operation of a motor vehicle charge was filed in court against the driver.

CBSBoston.com Staff