ROCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire police are asking for the public’s help after a man was found unconscious next to his car in a driveway near his home over the weekend.
Rochester Police were called to a home on McDuffee Street around 8 a.m. Saturday and found a man with a head injury lying in the driveway.
Officers learned it was a 64-year-old man who lives at a nearby home on the street. Police are still investigating why he was in the driveway and how he became unconscious.
It is not known how long the man was on the ground, but police think the incident happened between 1 and 7 a.m.
As of Saturday, police said the man was unresponsive and in serious condition.
Anyone who lives near McDuffee Street and saw or heard anything suspicious overnight is asked to call police. Residents are also asked to check their surveillance cameras for any activity.