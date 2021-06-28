FRISCO, Texas (NE Revolution) – The New England Revolution (7-2-2; 23 pts.) fell to FC Dallas (2-4-4, 10 pts.), 2-1, at Toyota Stadium on Sunday night. FC Dallas’ Ricardo Pepi opened the scoring in the 11th minute before Gustavo Bou’s team-leading fifth goal of the season – his fourth tally in his last four appearances – leveled the score in the 33rd minute. On the other side of halftime, Pepi again put the hosts in front with his second goal of the night in the 54th minute.

The loss ends the Revolution’s winning streak at five games, one shy of equaling the club record, and the unbeaten run at six matches. New England had also won two straight games away from home entering tonight, as the club’s away record moves to 2-2-2 on the season. With 23 points, the Revs are still off to the club’s second-fastest start through 11 games in club history.

Tonight’s goal gives Bou a four-game scoring streak for the second time in his MLS career. The four-game run also ties the longest run of consecutive games with a goal in MLS this season. Until tonight, New England had never lost in all competitions when Bou scores a goal (13-1-7). The Argentinian forward owns 19 goals and seven assists in 41 regular season appearances.

Ninth-year defender Andrew Farrell appeared in his 250th regular season match, becoming the fourth players to cross the threshold in a Revolution shirt. Farrell also eclipsed the 22,000-minute mark, becoming the third New England player to do so after Matt Reis and Shalrie Joseph.

The Revolution will look to rebound next weekend as the season continues with a trip to the new home of the Columbus Crew, Lower.com Field, on Saturday, July 3. The 5:00 p.m. ET start airs nationally on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, in addition to locally on the radio at 98.5 The Sports Hub and WBIX 1260 AM Nossa Radio.