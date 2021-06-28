BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 41 new confirmed COVID cases and two additional deaths in the state on Monday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 663,666. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,628.READ MORE: The Rise Of COVID-19 Delta Variant And What It Means, Q & A With Dr. Mallika Marshall
There were 13,665 total new tests reported.
READ MORE: Ashland Police Lieutenant Promoted To Acting Chief Despite Past Domestic Abuse Allegations
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.29%.
There are 95 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Monday. There are 31 patients currently in intensive care.MORE NEWS: 19-Year-Old Jack Callahan Arrested After Father Dies In Duxbury Pond
There are an estimated 1,422 active cases in Massachusetts.