BOSTON (CBS) — It’s been over 15 years since Kevin Millar last played for the Boston Red Sox, but the former MLB player will always be remembered for helping the Red Sox win the 2004 World Series. It was Millar’s walk that sparked the epic comeback in the 9th inning of Game 4 of the 2004 ALCS against the New York Yankees.

The current MLB Network analyst and host of “Intentional Talk” will be one of the many current and former athletes participating in the 2021 American Century Celebrity Golf Championship in Lake Tahoe, California. CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith recently caught up with Millar to discuss his MLB career, the Red Sox and winning it all in Boston back in 2004.

“Chris Sale is coming back and that’s a huge thing. Their offense has been unbelievable and Xander Bogaerts is probably the best shortstop out there and no one gives him credit to be the best,” said Millar. “This kid does everything on the field to win a baseball game, whether it’s a home run, a bunt, getting a guy over or stealing a base and he plays great defense.”

“Rafael Devers has turned into a star in this league. You look at their offense and then they are a middle of the road rotation and bullpen, so there are going to be some adjustments. Alex Cora has done such a great job of making that team his team,” said Millar. “There’s been a lot of stuff with the Astros in 2017 and he was off a year, but you can feel that he is back and guys like playing for him.”

The Red Sox are leading the AL East and have a half a game lead on the Tampa Bay Rays. Millar likes the chemistry of this year’s Boston team and that he says was a key ingredient for the team that snapped the 86-year World Series streak in 2004. Millar, Bill Mueller, Mark Bellhorn, Jason Varitek and Johnny Damon used to grab dinner all the time when the team was on the road.

“We had guys who cared about each other and that made our team fun,” said Millar. “If you weren’t a Yankee fan, you kind of gravitated to the guys on the Red Sox who were these bad body dudes. The Yankees were these good looking and rich dudes with A-Rod and Derek Jeter and Jason Giambi and Gary Sheffield. They were just these men and then there was us. We had Orlando Cabrera and we traded Nomar Garciaparra and it was such a great run of some dudes.”

“We had this rivalry that wasn’t fair with 86 years of never winning anything and 27 rings to zero at that time. Once we had a chance to get in there and change that culture, it was an amazing three years. Billy Mueller doesn’t get enough credit. You hear about Millar’s walk and Dave Roberts’ stolen base, Big Papi’s home run in game four, but we don’t ever talk about how did Dave Roberts score. If you asked a lot of fans who won the batting title in 2003 in the American League… it was Billy Mueller hitting 9th for the Red Sox. In 2004, he got the biggest hit. Mueller got the hit off Mariano Rivera that scored Dave Roberts. He was one of the guys that hit Mariano Rivera. We don’t talk enough about Billy Mueller’s at-bats.”