PAWTUCKET, R.I. (CBS/AP) — The victim of a fatal shooting in Pawtucket over the weekend was identified Monday as former Sacred Heart University football star Keshaudas Spence, a 29-year-old from Brockton.

Spence was found in the passenger seat of a car suffering from a gunshot wound at about 4:45 a.m. Saturday, Pawtucket police said in a statement.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released any information about the driver of the car.

The death was ruled a homicide and no arrests have been announced.

Spence was a star running back at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Connecticut. Spence played at the Football Championship Subdivision school from 2011 until 2014 and finished as the program’s career rushing leader with 3,745 yards. He graduated in 2015 with a degree in communications.

The Sacred Heart University athletics family and the entire Sacred Heart community mourn the loss of former student-athlete Keshaudas Spence. A member of the football program from 2011-14, Keshaudas will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/ITpk5RawFd — SHU Pioneers (@SHUBigRed) June 28, 2021

“It is with the deepest sympathy that we grieve the loss of our former teammate and brother Keshaudas Spence,” head coach Mark Nofri said. “‘Shaudy,’ as he was known to his teammates, was one of the greatest ever to wear a SHU football jersey. Shaudy was a great football player, outstanding teammate and an even better person.”

After his collegiate career came to an end, Spence played in the Indoor Football League with the Green Bay Blizzard and the Iowa Barnstormers.

We are shocked and saddened by the news of the passing of former Barnstormers RB Keshaudas Spence. He was a powerhouse on the field & his personality was a bright light of joy & fun off the field. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this very difficult time. pic.twitter.com/VwmcoGLJ8t — Iowa Barnstormers (@iabarnstormers) June 26, 2021

