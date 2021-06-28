BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Stevens has been turning to his old boss — Danny Ainge — as he navigates his first days as Celtics president of basketball operations. But that may have to end soon.
Ainge, who retired as the man in charge of the Celtics following a disappointing 2021 season, could be joining the Utah Jazz organization in the near future. The 62-year-old is reportedly being considered for an advisory role under Justin Zanik, who is taking over in Utah after a front office shakeup by the Jazz. Utah made changes this offseason after they were the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, but lost to the Los Angeles Clippers in the second round of the playoffs.
Ainge went to school at Brigham Young University in Utah and was immediately connected to the Jazz front office after he surprisingly stepped down from his role with the Celtics. Ainge said he wanted to take advantage of some down time upon his retirement, and wasn’t sure what his basketball future held.
But it was heavily assumed that he would find a new gig in a different front office, and that could come sooner than expected, according to Tony Jones’ report on The Athletic.