BOSTON (CBS) — Ime Udoka is already hard at work assembling his stable of bench coaches in Boston, and the new Celtics head coach is reportedly close to adding a long-time Spurs assistant to the group.
The C’s are finalizing a deal to bring in Will Hardy for Udoka’s staff, according to The Athletic’s Jay King. Hardy has spent the last decade with the Spurs, starting his run as a video intern in 2010. He served as the team’s video coordinator from 2013-15, before becoming a full-time assistant under Gregg Popovich in 2015.
Udoka was with the Spurs under Pop from 2012-19, so he and Hardy have worked together for quite some time. Hardy was also on the bench for the 2019 FIBA World Cup, where he and Udoka coached Celtics stars Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart on Team USA.
Hardy is no stranger to Massachusetts, either, attending Williams College where he played for the Ephs basketball team that went 30-2 in 2010.