WINTHROP (CBS) — Three people were shot and killed in Winthrop, including a suspected gunman who allegedly stole a truck and crashed it into a building before shooting two people Saturday afternoon, according to Massachusetts State Police.

At around 2:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a large truck crashing into a building at the intersection of Shirley and Cross Street.

“Preliminary investigation suggests a male suspect stole a truck owned by a plumbing and drain company and then crashed into a building on Veterans Road in Winthrop,” Dave Procopio, Director of Media Communications for Massachusetts State Police.

Police say that after the crash, the male suspect, who was armed, escaped the truck by foot.

“He came flying down Shirley Street, and it’s a very thin street. He was on the other side of the street,” said one witness. “So when he hit this house, I don’t think he ever touched.

Officials say they believe he shot a man and a woman near the scene, who are now pronounced dead.

“I heard the boom, boom, boom, boom. I ran down and looked down. The first thing I saw was the body in the middle of the street. So I ran down, and got down because the shots were still going. I saw the smoke from the gun,” said the same witness. “The girl was in the middle of the street on her stomach. Not moving, and I walked over to her and asked if she was ok. And she didn’t move.”

Once officers arrived on the scene, they shot the suspect, who also has now been pronounced dead.

Photos from the scene also show another car had crashed nearby.

State Police, Winthrop Police, and the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office are investigating an incident.

One officer was taken to a hospital for evaluation but was not seriously hurt.

Police have asked drivers to avoid the area near Shirley Street and Veterans Road.

At least one gun was recovered from the scene, I-Team sources said.

No other information is available at this time. Police said there is no danger to the public.