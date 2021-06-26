MILTON, N.H. (CBS) — A freak accident in New Hampshire left a 32-year-old man with a head wound on Friday. Milton Police responded to Bolan Road around 11:30 a.m. to find the man had been accidentally shot by his eight-year-old nephew.
“It was determined that the nephew and the 32-year-old male were shooting chipmunks and the bullet ricocheted after killing the chipmunk and struck the 32-year-old uncle in the head,” police said.
The man was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital. He is expected to recover.
Police and New Hampshire Fire & Game are investigating.