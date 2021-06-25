BOSTON (CBS ) – This week’s To Do List has everything from a new adult fun stop, to a dinosaur drive-thru for the kids.
OUTDOOR SUMMER FUN
Encore Boston Harbor is kicking off an outdoor summer series featuring weekly events including brunch, live music, and a beer garden. Every Thursday night, local musicians will be performing on the south lawn. Tickets are free with a reservation. Thursday through Sunday the Night Shift Brewing outdoor beer garden will be open, and on select dates in July, Encore will be offering champagne brunches.
https://www.encorebostonharbor.com/experiences
When: Various times throughout the summer
Where: Encore Boston Harbor, Everett
Cost: Varies
ADULT BRAIN GAMES
Newly opened at the Natick Mall, Level99 is a 48,000 square foot facility designed for adults, with 40 themed challenge rooms that will test your brain. There are also arena style competitions and scavenger hunts. The entertainment complex opens daily at 11am.
https://www.level99.com
When: Sun-Thurs 11am-10pm, Fri & Sat 11am-midnight
Where: Natick Mall
Cost: 2 hours $30, 4 hours $40, All Day $50
DINOSAUR DRIVE-THRU
And the Jurassic Quest drive-in is back at Gillette Stadium through July 11. From the comfort of your car, check out over 70 life-like dinosaurs, all while listening to a new immersive audio tour. The drive-in runs Wednesday through Sunday. Tickets are $49 per vehicle.
https://www.jurassicquest.com/events/drive-thru-boston-ma
When: June 25-July 11 (Closed Monday & Tuesday)
Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro
Cost: $49 per vehicle