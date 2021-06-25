BOSTON (CBS) — Handwritten lyrics of one of Prince’s most famous songs has sold at an auction for more than $150,000.
Boston-based RR Auction put the lyrics to “Nothing Compares 2 U” up for bid. It was sold for $150,986.
Prince first recorded the song in 1984. It was featured as the sixth track on The Family’s 1985 self-titled debut album.
It later became an international hit in 1990 when Sinead O’Connor covered it.
One of Prince’s former assistants, Therese Stoulil, had the lyric sheet with the tape. They were given to her by Prince after she left her position with him in 1996.