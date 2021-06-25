BOSTON (CBS) — The first drawing for five $1 million cash prizes in the Massachusetts “VaxMillions” lottery is just about a month away.
The Baker Administration and the Massachusetts State Lottery announced that the first drawing will be Monday, July 26. The subsequent drawings will continue every Monday through August 23.
To qualify for all five drawings, residents must be fully vaccinated by July 22.
"We're hopeful that this giveaway will give another reason/opportunity for people to choose to get vaccinated here in the Commonwealth over the next couple of months," Gov. Charlie Baker said when he announced the lottery. "If you're not vaccinated, you can't play."
At least one analysis has cast doubts on the effectiveness of state vaccine lotteries to boost vaccination rates.
Residents who are between 12 and 17 years old and fully vaccinated before each drawing can enter to win one of five $300,00 scholarship grants.
Registration begins on July 1. Click here for more information.