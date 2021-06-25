BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 60 new confirmed COVID cases and one additional death in the state on Friday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 663,538. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,623.
There were 32,214 total new tests reported.
There were 32,214 total new tests reported.
As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.31%.
There are 99 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Friday. There are 31 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 1,510 active cases in Massachusetts.