BOSTON (CBS) — Remember that heat wave to start the month of June? It really set the stage for what the rest of June became. So it should come as no surprise that more 90s, including our next heat wave, is in the forecast to end the month.

A subtropical high, known as a Bermuda high, will be anchored over the Atlantic for the next 7-10 days. The flow around high pressure will funnel in the heat and humidity.

That will likely solidify June 2021 as the hottest June on record for Boston, with records dating back to 1872.

Saturday will be warm and muggy, but nothing like what will come. Mid-80s with more clouds than sun may actually be a bit of a relief from the eventual heat. Sunday will be the first day in the heat wave, with the worst likely on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will soar into the middle 90s and, along with sticky tropical dewpoints, heat indices will approach triple digits. The heat will continue into Wednesday and Thursday, and some models hint the heat stretching into Friday.

At the moment, there have been 8 days of 90°+ days for Boston for the season. This is well-ahead of our season-to-date average of 2 days. Obviously we’ll be add to this season’s totals in a big way, heading into July.

Looking ahead, it’s looking like the 4th of July will be a mixture of sun and clouds and temperatures near 80°.