BOSTON (CBS) — Brian Scalabrine will keep bringing his colorful commentary to Celtics games for the foreseeable future. The former Celtics forward signed a multi-year extension with NBC Sports Boston to be the station’s lead Celtics analyst, it was announced Friday.
The Boston Globe’s Chad Finn reported that Scalabrine’s pact with NBC Sports Boston is for five years. Celtics fans will be hearing Scal alongside Hall of Famer Mike Gorman on game broadcasts — a role he served during the 2020-21 season following the passing of Celtics legend Tommy Heinsohn — for years to come.
Scalabrine had an 11-year playing career in the NBA, winning a title with the Celtics in 2008. He was a fan favorite during his playing days, and retired from the NBA in 2012. After a year of coaching with the Golden State Warriors, he returned to Boston to join NBC Sports Boston’s Celtics coverage for the 2015-16 season. He won over most Celtics fans with his inside knowledge of the game and close connections with players during broadcasts last season, and also served as a studio analyst for pre- and post-game coverage.