Dustin Pedroia Gets Final Fenway SaluteThe Red Sox's undersized big man was honored by the team prior to its latest matchup with the rival New York Yankees.

Stream The Travelers ChampionshipWatch the Palmetto Championship live from TPC River Highlands.

Brian Scalabrine Inks Multi-Year Deal As Lead Celtics AnalystBrian Scalabrine will keep bringing his colorful commentary to Celtics games for the foreseeable future.

Alex Rodriguez 'Got Bombed,' Threw Up On New York Street After 2003 Trade To Red Sox Fell Through"We were out all night. I'm not a drinker; I got bombed that night."

Bruins Sign Trent Frederic To Two-Year ContractThe Bruins still have some big decisions to make on their roster. In the meanwhile, they're taking care of the bottom of their forward depth chart.