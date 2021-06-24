MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — A 27-year-old man is in custody after allegedly getting out of his SUV and pointing his gun at another driver who was honking at him while sitting in traffic in Manchester, New Hampshire.
At around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Manchester Police say they were called to the area of West Bridge Street and McGregor Street for “a report of a road rage incident”.
The caller told police that after he honked at another driver who was not moving, the driver got out of his car and pointed a gun at him. Officers later identified the SUV, and arrested Demetrius Taylor of Litchfield on Everett Turnpike.
Taylor was charged with criminal threatening. Taylor also allegedly had a warrant out of Hooksett.
He is scheduled for arraignment in Hillsborough Superior Court – North on Thursday.