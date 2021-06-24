BOSTON (CBS) – They say kindness counts. A new study shows that some states are kinder than others, and Massachusetts has some work to do.
According to a study by Verizon, Kentucky is the kindest state in America.
The Bluegrass State topped the list thanks to its southern charm. New Mexico came in second and Oklahoma rounded out the top three.
Massachusetts, meanwhile, landed at No. 45 on the list.
Top acts of kindness included being an organ donor, pulling a stranger from a burning car, and adopting and raising a relative.