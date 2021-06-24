DRACUT (CBS) — Two teenagers have been charged in connection with a deadly shooting of 20-year-old Adrian Kimborowicz in Lowell last fall. On Wednesday, charges were upgraded to murder for 19-year-old Christian Lemay and a 16-year-old.
Prosecutors say a key witness, who allegedly was in a car with Lemay and the 16-year-old when the shots were fired, has been identified.
Kimborowicz was shot on a Lowell street last September and died a month later.
Christian Lemay held without bail for the murder of Adrian Kimborowicz. Prosecutors say charges upgraded due to a key witness now identified. Last week the victim’s family was horrified when messages of support for Lemay were printed in the Dracut high school yearbook.#wbz pic.twitter.com/0JfJioSPWe
The group allegedly agreed to a fight in the morning of September 26.
The ruling was a small relief to Heidi Kimborowicz, the mother of Adrian, after wounds were re-opened recently regarding the shooting. Last week, it was reported that two students in the Dracut High School yearbook posted messages of support for Lemay, nicknamed “Mello”, with a hashtag that said “#FreeMello”.
“Saying ‘Free Mello’ is saying they want him free from doing something. He’s accused of killing my son and that’s not OK,” Heidi Kimborowicz said last week.
Now that charges have been upgraded, she says she hopes the students understand the seriousness of their message.
Lemay and the 16-year-old are being held without bail.