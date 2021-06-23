Sam & Kristie Mewis Of Hanson Become First Sisters To Make Olympic Women's Soccer RosterTwo local sisters will make history at the Olympics next month, as Massachusetts' own Samantha and Kristie Mewis will be the first pair of sisters on the U.S. Women's soccer team on a world championship stage.

The 10 Craziest Moments From Red Sox' Wild Win Over RaysBefore fully turning the page, let's try to encapsulate all of the wild twists and turns from this one. We're sure to miss one or two (or six) along the way.

USWNT Announces Olympic Roster For Tokyo Games, Including Mewis Sisters From HansonThe U.S. will look to avenge its early exit in the 2016 Games when the first match in Tokyo kicks off on July 21 against rival Sweden.

Rafael Devers Atones For Pair Of Miscues With Go-Ahead RBI Double Against Rays In Extra InningsTuesday night at the Trop was a wild one for the Red Sox, especially for Rafael Devers.

Bill Belichick Dismisses Analytics At GM Summit ... But Does He Really Feel That Way?The Patriots' head coach participated in a virtual GM summit on Tuesday, and a comment he made about analytics made the rounds on social media. Apparently, Belichick and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid aren't big fans of the use of analytics.