BOSTON (CBS) – Jamaica Plain Democratic State Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz announced Wednesday morning she is running for governor of Massachusetts.
“Too many leaders are more interested in keeping power than in doing something with it. I’m running for governor to change that,” Chang-Diaz said in a video announcement.
Chang-Diaz is holding several events on Wednesday to kick off her campaign. The Democrat is calling for an end to delays on Beacon Hill and new urgency for working families.
The daughter of a social worker and American’s first Latino astronaut, Chang-Diaz was elected as the state’s first Latina senator in 2008.
Former state senator Ben Downing and Harvard University Professor Danielle Allen previously announced they are running.
Governor Charlie Baker has not decided yet if he will run for a third term.