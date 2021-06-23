BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics have found their new leader on the bench, as the team is reportedly set to hire Ime Udoka as the team’s new head coach.
The Celtics are finalizing a deal with the 43-year-old Udoka, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
The Boston Celtics are finalizing an agreement to hire Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka as the franchise's new coach, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2021
Udoka has no head coaching experience, but he has plenty of experience as an assistant, not to mention a seven-year playing career in the NBA. He has also coached core Celtics players Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart before, serving as an assistant for Team USA in the 2019 FIBA World Cup.
Udoka comes to Boston after a serving as an assistant in Brooklyn and Philadelphia the previous two seasons, following an eight-year run in San Antonio on Gregg Popovich’s staff. He joined the Spurs staff in 2012, and won a ring with the team 2014.
Stevens was believed to value Udoka's extensive experience as an assistant with Spurs, Sixers and Nets. Udoka had developed into a top head coaching candidate in this cycle, and seemed destined to get a job. He's getting one with the Celtics that includes two young All-Stars.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2021
As a player, Udoka suited up for the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs and Sacramento Kings in the NBA. He also played for the Nigeria national basketball team in the 2006 FIBA World Championships.
Udoka interviewed with Brad Stevens multiple times for Boston’s head coaching gig, and was reportedly a favorite among Boston players. He’s now set to become the 18th head coach in Celtics history.