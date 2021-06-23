BOSTON (CBS) – Music icon Elton John is bringing his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour” to Gillette Stadium in 2022.
John announced Wednesday that the multi-year world tour, which he said will be his last, is coming to Foxboro on July 28, 2022. The tour kicked off in 2018, but was interrupted by the COVID pandemic.
Tickets to the show go on sale to the general public on June 30.
"The shows that I announce today will be my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe. I'm going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I've ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career," John said.
John’s tour is scheduled to conclude in 2023.