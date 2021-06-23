Bill Belichick Dismisses Analytics At GM Summit ... But Does He Really Feel That Way?The Patriots' head coach participated in a virtual GM summit on Tuesday, and a comment he made about analytics made the rounds on social media. Apparently, Belichick and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid aren't big fans of the use of analytics.

Chris Sale Set To Face Hitters At Fenway Park On SaturdayChris Sale is getting ready to take another big and important step in his recovery from Tommy John surgery.

Red Sox Win 'Crazy Game' Versus Rays In 11 Innings, Despite Wander Franco's Impressive DebutWander Franco hit a three-run homer and doubled in his big league debut for the Rays, who lost to the Boston Red Sox 9-5 in 11 innings.

CBS Sports Ranks Stephon Gilmore, J.C. Jackson In Top 10 Cornerbacks In The NFLProvided Stephon Gilmore reports for work this summer, the Patriots sure do have themselves a pretty good one-two punch at the cornerback position.

Kemba Walker Reportedly 'Heartbroken' Over Being Traded By CelticsKemba Walker reportedly didn't want to play for the Celtics anymore. But the point guard was still "heartbroken" when Brad Stevens traded him to the Thunder last week, according to Jared Weiss of The Athletic.