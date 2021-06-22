CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department issued a simple plea on Tuesday to anyone who comes across a turtle.
“Do not paint turtle’s shells,” NH Fish and Game wrote on Facebook. “Often this is done with good intentions – to make the turtle more visible if crossing a roadway. But, turtle’s shells are living tissue and paint toxins can not only get into their bloodstream, it can also reduce their ability to absorb sunlight and can make them more visible to predators.”
They highlighted the point by posting a photo of a snapping turtle with orange coating on its shell while swimming in Perch Pond in Campton.
There are seven species of turtles considered native to New Hampshire.
To learn more about turtles in the Granite State, you can check out https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/nongame/turtles.html.