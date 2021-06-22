SOMERVILLE (CBS) – Fire forced residents out of their home early Tuesday morning, but they were able to escape thanks to the actions of a police officer.

Flames broke out at a multi-family home on Bond Street.

One resident said a police officer went door-to-door urging people to get out of the building.

“Only reason we’re alive today is because of a police officer,” the man said. “He essentially kicked down all three doors to everyone living on the second floor.”

The man said he was able to escape with only his phone. He is a tattoo artist who lost all of his equipment.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for dehydration.

Fire Chief Charles Breen said high temperatures made things difficult for crews on scene.

“When you have hot, humid conditions like this, it really wears down on the guys,” Breen said. “That’s why the third alarm was struck, to get more manpower in here. It takes a lot out of the guys. It’s important to get fresh crews in.”

The house next door also suffered some exterior damage during the fire.

A resident said smoking materials may have sparked the flames, but the cause remains under investigation.

Eight adults were displaced by the fire.