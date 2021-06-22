BOSTON (CBS) – Police dealt with a large fight at a popular South Boston beach Monday night as complaints have been pouring in about alcohol deliveries.
Several teenagers were taken into custody after a fight at M Street Beach.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. Massachusetts State police shut down the road for a short time while they got the situation under control.
This is the latest issue at beaches in South Boston. The city's licensing board says complaints have been pouring in over alcohol being delivered to beaches and parks.
They issued an advisory reminding everyone alcoholic beverages cannot be delivered to any DCR property.
"To-go" alcohol deliveries are permitted amid the COVID pandemic through special legislation.
Any licensee found delivering alcohol through a delivery service or on their own could face disciplinary action including having their liquor license suspended or revoked.