BOSTON (CBS) — Kemba Walker reportedly didn’t want to play for the Celtics anymore. But the point guard was still “heartbroken” when Brad Stevens traded him to the Thunder last week, according to Jared Weiss of The Athletic.
Walker and Stevens reportedly butted heads during the 2021 season, and Walker was pretty miffed that the Celtics tried to trade him last summer, according to previous reports. But Walker had a great relationships with his teammates in Boston, and that led to the feeling of devastation when Stevens sent him and a first-round pick to Oklahoma City for Al Horford and Moses Brown last Friday.
"According to sources Walker was 'heartbroken' over the trade, particularly because of his strong relationships with his teammates," Weiss wrote Tuesday.
Walker was well-liked in the Boston locker room, and though they may have hit some rough patches last season, Stevens said that he loved the 31-year-old during a Zoom press conference to discuss the trade on Monday.
“Have nothing but great things to say about him and a really good teammate, a really good player, a really good person,” Stevens said of Walker. “Easy to be around every day. I think that’s what made it the most difficult part of it, obviously.”