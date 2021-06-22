BOSTON (CBS) — Red Sox fans have had more than a year to get familiar with Alex Verdugo, the key piece of the return in the Mookie Betts trade. They’ll soon get a chance to get their first glimpse at another player who came to Boston in that deal.
The Red Sox are calling up catcher Connor Wong from Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, ahead of the team’s three-game series in Tampa Bay. MassLive’s Chris Cotillo reported the news.
Source: Connor Wong joining Red Sox today in Tampa Bay.
On Monday, Cotillo had reported that catcher Kevin Plawecki would be heading to the IL.
The 25-year-old Wong has played in 16 games with Tripla-A Worcester this season, hitting .148 with three doubles and a home run. He has thrown out 64 percent of potential base stealers, nabbing seven of the 11 runners who tried to steal a base.
Wong, who played for Yarmouth-Dennis and Bourne in the Cape Cod League, never played above Double-A before this season.
The Betts trade initially sent Verdugo and righthanded pitcher Brusdar Graterol to Boston. But concerns about Graterol’s medicals forced a revised deal that changed the return to Verdugo, Wong, and infielder Jeter Downs.