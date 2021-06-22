SOMERVILLE (CBS) – A roof collapsed at a Somerville auto body shop on Medford Street in the middle of Wednesday afternoon’s storms.
The roof of A-Plus Auto Body caved in on all of the cars that were inside being worked on.
Somerville's deputy fire chief said that the weight of the rainwater on an old, flat roof likely triggered the collapse. There were five or six workers at the shop, but no one was hurt. Many of the workers were in the office part of the shop at the time, and the roof collapsed over the body shop itself.
The building's owner said he wondered if the excavation for the new Green Line extension behind his building contributed to the accident. "It's an old building. I mean, there was a lot of water," he said. "They been digging in the back because they're doing their Green Line project, so I don't know."
The building will be structurally assessed to see if it needs to be torn down.