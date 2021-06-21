LOWELL (CBS) – UMass Lowell is back open Monday after classes were canceled for nearly a week due to a cybersecurity incident.
The school closed last Tuesday due to the IT outage.
On Monday, UMass Lowell said it is resuming business operations after a reset of all user passwords.
Some services may be limited while the school continues to bring network and phone systems back online.
"This has been a challenging week and we apologize to our students and employees and thank them for their patience," said Steve O'Riordan, UMass Lowell vice chancellor for finance and operations.
O’Riordan thanked UMass Lowell’s IT employees who worked long hours to restore access to the campus.