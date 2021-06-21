BEDFORD, NH (CBS) — New Hampshire Police say a teenage boy drowned at Sebbins Pond in Bedford on Sunday while using a rope swing.
Officers responded to the area around 7 p.m. after the 15-year-old boy landed in the water, resurfaced briefly, then went under again while playing with a group of friends.
Mutual aid from the Nashua Police Department dive team and the Bedford Fire Department was requested.
At 9 p.m., the teen’s body was recovered and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said foul play is not suspected at this time but they will continue to investigate the death.
The boy’s name has not been released.