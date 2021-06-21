CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
PLYMOUTH (CBS) – A woman died Monday when her car plunged off Route 3 and into a river in Plymouth.

It happened just before 1 p.m.

The woman was driving on Route 3 South in the vicinity of the Jordan River bridge when her car went off the road and landed upside down in the Eel River.

A woman was killed in a crash on Route 3 in Plymouth. (WBZ-TV)

Firefighters pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

No one else was in the car and no other cars were involved.

The left lane of Route 3 is closed while crews work to remove the woman and her car.

The cause of the accident is not yet known

