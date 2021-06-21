PLYMOUTH (CBS) – A woman died Monday when her car plunged off Route 3 and into a river in Plymouth.
It happened just before 1 p.m.
The woman was driving on Route 3 South in the vicinity of the Jordan River bridge when her car went off the road and landed upside down in the Eel River.
Firefighters pronounced the woman dead at the scene.
No one else was in the car and no other cars were involved.
The left lane of Route 3 is closed while crews work to remove the woman and her car.
The cause of the accident is not yet known