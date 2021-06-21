BRAINTREE (CBS) – A memorial service will be held Tuesday morning at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro for Braintree Police K-9 Kitt who was killed in the line of duty.
Kitt, a 12-year veteran of the department, was shot and killed while responding to a domestic incident in Braintree earlier this month. Kitt’s handler, Braintree Police Officer Bill Cushing, and Officer Matthew Donoghue were shot and wounded during the incident on June 4.READ MORE: Traffic Back To 2019 Levels On Massachusetts Roads, Highway Administrator Says
The service at Gillette Stadium is reserved for law enforcement and invited guests only. It will feature the Braintree Police Honor Guard, Boston Police Gaelic Column and a walk-by and salute by uniformed personnel.READ MORE: VIDEO: Somerville Police Looking For Passenger Who Shot At Mercedes
Braintree Police encourage anyone wishing to pay their final respects to line the procession route from Braintree to Foxboro Tuesday morning.
The procession will depart Cartwright Funeral Home at 10 a.m., turn right on Washington Street, right onto Pond Street, right onto Granite Street to Route 93 South, continue onto Route 95 South, and then continue onto Route 1 to Gillette Stadium.MORE NEWS: Bodies Of 11-Year-Old Girl And Good Samaritan Who Tried To Save Her Recovered From Narragansett Bay
You can watch the memorial service live on CBSN Boston beginning at 11 a.m.