By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – A military jury found a former Marine guilty in the death of Emerson College student Daniel Hollis. Samuel London was convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

London was accused of getting into a fight with Hollis in Brighton in October 2019.

Surveillance video showed Hollis being punched and falling to the ground, hitting his head on the concrete. The 19-year-old was hospitalized and later died of brain injuries.

London was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and received 65 months of confinement. He was dishonorably discharged from the Marines.

A Suffolk County grand jury failed to indict London on charges.

