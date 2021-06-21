'It's Going To Be A Great Summer': Cape Cod Baseball League Shatters Attendance MarkIf Sunday is any indication, it should be a great year for the Cape Cod Baseball League after a year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic.

Eleven Voters Left Patrice Bergeron Off Their Selke Ballots, A Crime Against Hockey HumanityIn the voting for the Selke Trophy, 11 voters left Patrice Bergeron off their ballots entirely. That is madness.

Report Details Celtics' Dysfunction, Players' Issues With Brad StevensA new report painted a picture of the culture within the Celtics organization. It's not pretty.

David Ortiz Living Dream As His Son, D'Angelo, Rises To Baseball StardomDavid Ortiz is now just a baseball spectator, but he has a front row seat to watch his son rise to stardom.

Kansas City Royals Rally To Beat Boston Red Sox 7-3The Red Sox stranded 10 runners and went 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position as they lost for only the second time in their last six games.