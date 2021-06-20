BROCKTON (CBS) – A horse trailer caught fire on a busy Brockton road Sunday, but the horse inside was safely brought to safety.
It happened Sunday on Route 24.
Smoke billowed from the pickup truck, and flames spread to the horse trailer it was towing.
This morning Brockton firefighters responded to Route 24 for a vehicle fire. Smoke could be seen in the distance. They found a pick up truck fully involved extending to horse trailer. The horse was taken out of the trailer and was calmly standing by on the side of the road. pic.twitter.com/x2wIczY4FV
— Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) June 20, 2021
When firefighters arrived, the horse had been taken out of the trailer and was calmly standing by on the side of the road.
No injuries were reported.