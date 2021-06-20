CBSN BostonWatch Now
BROCKTON (CBS) – A horse trailer caught fire on a busy Brockton road Sunday, but the horse inside was safely brought to safety.

It happened Sunday on Route 24.

Smoke billowed from the pickup truck, and flames spread to the horse trailer it was towing.

When firefighters arrived, the horse had been taken out of the trailer and was calmly standing by on the side of the road.

No injuries were reported.

