WORCESTER (CBS) — The nurses’ strike at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester has become the second-longest in state history. Sunday was the 105th day of the strike.
Nurses have been striking over staffing levels and pay.READ MORE: Two COVID Mass Vaccination Sites To Close This Week
The longest nursing strike in Massachusetts lasted six months back in 2001.READ MORE: Dorchester Church Joins National Father's Day Challenge, Calls For 'Summer Of Peace'
Dueling press releases from the nurses’ union and Tenet Healthcare, the hospital’s owner, blame each other for prolonging the strike.MORE NEWS: Massachusetts Reports 41 New COVID Cases, 5 Additional Deaths
The hospital said 200 nurses have crossed the picket line and returned to work.