COLUMBIA, N.H. (CBS) – A Bridgewater woman was hurt Saturday afternoon when she rolled over and was thrown from her ATV during a rainstorm on a New Hampshire trail.
The 52-year-old woman was riding the ATV on Kelsey Notch Trail in Columbia in the middle of heavy rain. While operating a bumpy downhill section of the trail, she lost control and veered into a ditch.
The ATV rolled over and the woman was thrown from the machine.
Other riders found the Bridgewater woman and called 911.
First responders used an ATV to bring the woman to a waiting ambulance. She was taken to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital for treatment.
New Hampshire Fish and Game investigation shows unreasonable speed for the conditions was likely the primary factor in the crash. The woman was wearing a helmet.
Fish and Game urged operators to use extra caution during inclement weather.