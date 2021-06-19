BURLINGTON (CBS) – A boil water order has been lifted in Burlington two days after E. coli was discovered in water samples.

The Burlington Department of Public Works and the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection announced they performed 37 confirmatory tests of water samples throughout town and determined there was no E. coli in the water.

BOIL WATER IS LIFTED. ALL SITES CLEAR AND WATER IS SAFE. https://t.co/Whkv5hmYyS — Burlington MA DPW (@BurlingtonDPW) June 19, 2021

DPW Director John Sanchez says residents may resume normal water usage once they have completed the steps outlined below.

“We are confident that the town’s water is safe to drink and we thank the community for their patience while we worked to address these concerns,” Sanchez said.

The boil water order went out Thursday after the bacteria was discovered in three samples of town water during weekly testing.

The DPW says it will continue to monitor the water, but added that residents no longer need to boil water before drinking or cooking.

They did advice that residents “should run their faucets for 10 minutes to clear out any built up water in their pipes and should dispose of ice and make ice twice using their refrigerator’s ice maker before using the ice.”

The DPW also says residents should remove and replace water filters.