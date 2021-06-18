TRURO (CBS) — The sharks are back off the coast of Cape Cod.
John Chisholm of the New England Aquarium said “multiple” white sharks were spotted offshore east of the Cape on Thursday and another was located off the beach in Truro Friday.
One was seen trying to track down a Bluefin tuna Thursday, but the tuna got away, Chisholm wrote on his Facebook page.
“Please, be #SharkSmart and review shark safety recommendations before heading to the beach,” Chisholm wrote on Twitter.
If you spot a shark, you can email Chisholm at MassSharks@gmail.com.
Remember to be aware of sharks on all Cape beaches during the summer, especially if seals are nearby.