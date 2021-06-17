SHREWSBURY (CBS) – A car stolen from Polar Park in Worcester was found Wednesday night at the bottom of Lake Quinsigamond.
Shrewsbury Police said they got a call around 9:30 p.m. about a car that had gone off the road and into the lake at the corner of Main Street and North Quinsigamond Aveue.
Witnesses said the taillights could be seen about 25 yards out into the water as the car slowly sank.
Officers went out in two boats and the fire department sent out a rescue swimmer to see if anyone was in the car.
Two Worcester Fire Department divers eventually found the 2014 Ford Edge 25 feet down on its roof, but no one was in it.
The car was pulled out overnight and towed away. Police later said it was reported stolen earlier in the evening from Polar Park in Worcester, where the WooSox lost to Lehigh Valley.
There have been no arrests.